Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6038 views

The heads of Ukrainian and Russian military intelligence were supposed to meet in Abu Dhabi on another topic, but the arrival of US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll came as a surprise. This changed the initial plan for the meeting, which was supposed to take place in the UAE.

Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media

The heads of Ukrainian and Russian military intelligence were supposed to meet in Abu Dhabi. According to Axios, citing a source, the arrival of US Army Secretary Dan Driskell in Abu Dhabi came as a surprise to the parties, UNN reports.

Details

A source familiar with the situation said that the heads of Ukrainian and Russian military intelligence were supposed to meet in Abu Dhabi on a different topic. Driskell's trip to Abu Dhabi came as a surprise to the parties and changed the original plan.

Earlier

As reported by the media, US Army Secretary Dan Driskell held successful talks with Russian officials in the UAE. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is also in Abu Dhabi for meetings.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

