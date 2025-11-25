"We are very close to a peace deal..." - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Trump expressed confidence in progress towards a peace deal for Ukraine, speaking in the White House Rose Garden. He noted that he had expected an easier end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in progress towards a peace agreement for Ukraine, speaking in the White House Rose Garden during the traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony. This is stated on the White House's X social media page, writes UNN.
Details
It's not easy, but I think we'll get there (to ending the war - ed.)
He added: "I think we're very close to a deal, we'll find out... I think we're making progress."
In addition, Trump reiterated his previous statements about his desire to end several wars in the world and noted that he had expected stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine to be easier than it actually is.
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi25.11.25, 14:32 • 10273 views