"We are very close to a peace deal..." - Trump

04:32 PM • 7468 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 14194 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 14674 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 14387 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 13481 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 12505 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12733 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25940 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13523 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11673 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25932 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 35989 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 87463 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 116441 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 105382 views
"We are very close to a peace deal..." - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1942 views

US President Trump expressed confidence in progress towards a peace deal for Ukraine, speaking in the White House Rose Garden. He noted that he had expected an easier end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are very close to a peace deal..." - Trump

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in progress towards a peace agreement for Ukraine, speaking in the White House Rose Garden during the traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony. This is stated on the White House's X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

It's not easy, but I think we'll get there (to ending the war - ed.)

– Trump said, commenting on the war in Ukraine.

He added: "I think we're very close to a deal, we'll find out... I think we're making progress."

In addition, Trump reiterated his previous statements about his desire to end several wars in the world and noted that he had expected stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine to be easier than it actually is.

Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi25.11.25, 14:32 • 10273 views

Stepan Haftko

