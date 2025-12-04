Belarusian tableware factory "Santex" supplies attack drones to Russia, bypassing sanctions - media

The Homel tableware factory "Santex" is helping Russia circumvent international sanctions by supplying drones to the Russian army. This is stated in an investigation by the "Belarusian Investigative Center," Meduza reports, writes UNN.

Journalists, after analyzing the company's customs documentation, found that during 2022–2023, "Santex" re-exported 309 drones from the Chinese company DJI to Russia for a total amount of 2 million dollars.

Among the clients of the Belarusian factory is the Russian company "Rustact", known for producing kamikaze drones. As the investigators note, "Rustact" uses electronic components imported in circumvention of sanctions, including those supplied through similar schemes.

