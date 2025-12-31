Oil prices expected to see largest annual drop since 2020 - Reuters

$42.390.17
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
10:12 AM • 7160 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 7388 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 8188 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 10832 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13257 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 25912 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60372 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41097 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34611 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - Bloomberg
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiers
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
UNN Lite
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60377 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
Oil prices expected to see largest annual drop since 2020 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday but are expected to fall by more than 15% over 2025. This is due to fears of oversupply, despite wars, tariffs, and sanctions.

Oil prices expected to see largest annual drop since 2020 - Reuters

Oil prices barely changed on Wednesday and are expected to fall by more than 15% during 2025, as fears of oversupply grew in a year marked by wars, increased tariffs and OPEC+ production volumes, as well as sanctions against Russia, Iran and Venezuela, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures, which have fallen by almost 18% - the most significant annual percentage decline since 2020 - are heading for a third consecutive year of losses, which would be the longest losing streak ever. US West Texas Intermediate crude is expected to fall by 19% year-on-year.

BNP Paribas commodity analyst Jason Ing expects Brent prices to fall to $55 a barrel in the first quarter, then recover to $60 a barrel by the end of 2026, as supply growth is expected to normalize while demand remains at previous levels.

"The reason we are more pessimistic than the market in the short term is that, in our opinion, US shale producers have been able to hedge at high levels," he said.

"Thus, supply from shale producers will be more stable and insensitive to price fluctuations," he noted.

Average prices for both benchmarks in 2025 are the lowest since 2020, LSEG data showed. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to $61.42 a barrel by 10:30 GMT (12:30 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate rose 10 cents to $58.05.

US oil and fuel inventories rose last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute data released on Tuesday.

Oil markets showed a strong start in 2025, as former US President Joe Biden ended his term by imposing tougher sanctions against Russia, disrupting supplies to major buyers - China and India.

The intensification occurred in Russia's war against Ukraine, when drones hit Russian energy infrastructure, and the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict in June threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for seaborne oil shipments worldwide, which pushed up oil prices.

In recent weeks, geopolitical tensions have been exacerbated by the crisis in Yemen between leading OPEC producers - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as US President Donald Trump's order to block Venezuelan oil exports and his threat of a new strike on Iran.

However, prices fell after OPEC+ accelerated production growth this year, and amid concerns about the impact of US tariffs on global economic growth and fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies suspended oil production increases in the first quarter of 2026 after releasing about 2.9 million barrels per day to the market since April. The next OPEC meeting will be held on January 4.

Most analysts expect supply to exceed demand next year, with estimates ranging from 3.84 million barrels per day forecast by the International Energy Agency to 2 million barrels per day forecast by Goldman Sachs.

"If the price really falls significantly, I think you'll see some cuts (from OPEC+)," said Martin Ratz, global oil strategist at Morgan Stanley. "But it probably needs to fall significantly more - perhaps to a level slightly above $50."

"If today's price simply holds after the first quarter pause, they will likely continue to unwind those cuts," he pointed out.

John Driscoll, managing director of consulting firm JTD Energy, expects geopolitical risks to support oil prices despite fundamental factors pointing to oversupply.

"Everyone says things will get worse by 2026 and even beyond," he said. "But I wouldn't ignore geopolitics, and the Trump factor will play its part because he wants to be involved in everything."

Julia Shramko

