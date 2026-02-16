State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 3724 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 8488 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 11040 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 20917 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 20559 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 41168 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24570 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28709 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34889 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37521 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
76%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the countryVideoFebruary 16, 09:27 AM • 4506 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 16463 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 23234 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 14847 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 5648 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 1890 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 14879 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 20927 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 41175 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 78745 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 3444 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 16492 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 26706 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30318 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 38122 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1900 views

The State Employment Service offered over 83,000 vacancies this year, forming a top 10 list of the most in-demand professions. Drivers, salespeople, and auxiliary workers were most sought after.

State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions

This year, the State Employment Service has already offered its clients more than 83,000 vacancies and has already formed the TOP-10 most in-demand professions this year, UNN reports.

According to the Employment Service, employers most actively offered jobs for drivers, sellers, and auxiliary workers.

The TOP-10 most in-demand professions included:

1. Motor vehicle driver. This is a qualified specialist who ensures the safe transportation of passengers or goods. This profession applies to drivers of cars, trucks, and buses. In total, there have been more than 3,000 such offers since the beginning of the year.

2. Food seller. This is a qualified employee of a retail chain. Such an employee receives food products from suppliers, is responsible for their storage, arranges them in the sales area, and sells them. There have been almost 3,000 such positions at the Employment Service since the beginning of the year.

3. Auxiliary worker. This is an employee who does not have special qualifications but performs auxiliary work in production, construction, or warehouses. Most often, the profession requires performing the duties of a loader and cleaner. He also often prepares tools for more qualified workers. An ideal job for people who do not have an education and special skills to perform more complex tasks. In total, there were more than 2,400 such job offers.

4. Sales consultant. This is a retail specialist who not only receives goods, places them in the sales area, and sells them. The main difference between such a specialist and other sellers is that he advises customers, helping them choose a purchase. Such employees were sought almost 2,200 times.

5. Office cleaner. This is an employee who creates cleanliness in offices, administrative buildings, and educational institutions. This month, work for them was offered 2,100 times.

6. Cook. This is a public catering specialist who prepares dishes and appropriately arranges their serving, while adhering to technological maps and sanitary standards. It is interesting that many people primarily imagine such workers in restaurants and cafes, but most often cooks work in workshops. Since the beginning of the year, there have been almost 2,000 such vacancies.

7. Accountant. This is a specialist responsible for financial, tax, and management accounting. Such an employee prepares financial statements and controls the legality of economic operations of the enterprise where he works. Statistics show 1,800 requests for such employees.

8. Seamstress. This is a qualified worker who works manually or on sewing equipment. Such specialists create or modify clothes, products from fabrics, leather, or other materials. Sometimes they work with shoes. The demand for seamstresses was at the level of 1,500 vacancies.

9. Medical sister (medical brother). This is a mid-level medical specialist. Such work requires specialized education. An employee in such a profession cares for patients, provides emergency care, performs some relatively simple medical procedures, for example, gives injections, bandages, puts IVs. Medical nurses and brothers were invited to work almost 1,300 times this year.

10. Specialist of the state service or local self-government. This is an official who works in the executive bodies of local authorities. Most often, such employees implement local development programs and provide services to the population. The Employment Service offered such work 1,200 times.

From electricians to waiters: Employment Service names top scarce professions in Ukraine26.09.25, 10:59 • 2808 views

Also, since the beginning of the year, employers, through the Employment Service, have offered 2,730 vacancies, most of which cannot be called popular, because so far they are represented by only one or two job offers.

The most popular among job seekers were vacancies for food sellers and auxiliary workers, they were sought 8,200 times. The third most popular profession among the unemployed this year was office cleaner, almost 4,800 people wanted to fill it.

- the message says.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomyPublications
Trend