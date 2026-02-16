State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions

This year, the State Employment Service has already offered its clients more than 83,000 vacancies and has already formed the TOP-10 most in-demand professions this year, UNN reports.

According to the Employment Service, employers most actively offered jobs for drivers, sellers, and auxiliary workers.

The TOP-10 most in-demand professions included:

1. Motor vehicle driver. This is a qualified specialist who ensures the safe transportation of passengers or goods. This profession applies to drivers of cars, trucks, and buses. In total, there have been more than 3,000 such offers since the beginning of the year.

2. Food seller. This is a qualified employee of a retail chain. Such an employee receives food products from suppliers, is responsible for their storage, arranges them in the sales area, and sells them. There have been almost 3,000 such positions at the Employment Service since the beginning of the year.

3. Auxiliary worker. This is an employee who does not have special qualifications but performs auxiliary work in production, construction, or warehouses. Most often, the profession requires performing the duties of a loader and cleaner. He also often prepares tools for more qualified workers. An ideal job for people who do not have an education and special skills to perform more complex tasks. In total, there were more than 2,400 such job offers.

4. Sales consultant. This is a retail specialist who not only receives goods, places them in the sales area, and sells them. The main difference between such a specialist and other sellers is that he advises customers, helping them choose a purchase. Such employees were sought almost 2,200 times.

5. Office cleaner. This is an employee who creates cleanliness in offices, administrative buildings, and educational institutions. This month, work for them was offered 2,100 times.

6. Cook. This is a public catering specialist who prepares dishes and appropriately arranges their serving, while adhering to technological maps and sanitary standards. It is interesting that many people primarily imagine such workers in restaurants and cafes, but most often cooks work in workshops. Since the beginning of the year, there have been almost 2,000 such vacancies.

7. Accountant. This is a specialist responsible for financial, tax, and management accounting. Such an employee prepares financial statements and controls the legality of economic operations of the enterprise where he works. Statistics show 1,800 requests for such employees.

8. Seamstress. This is a qualified worker who works manually or on sewing equipment. Such specialists create or modify clothes, products from fabrics, leather, or other materials. Sometimes they work with shoes. The demand for seamstresses was at the level of 1,500 vacancies.

9. Medical sister (medical brother). This is a mid-level medical specialist. Such work requires specialized education. An employee in such a profession cares for patients, provides emergency care, performs some relatively simple medical procedures, for example, gives injections, bandages, puts IVs. Medical nurses and brothers were invited to work almost 1,300 times this year.

10. Specialist of the state service or local self-government. This is an official who works in the executive bodies of local authorities. Most often, such employees implement local development programs and provide services to the population. The Employment Service offered such work 1,200 times.

Also, since the beginning of the year, employers, through the Employment Service, have offered 2,730 vacancies, most of which cannot be called popular, because so far they are represented by only one or two job offers.