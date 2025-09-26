From electricians to waiters: Employment Service names top scarce professions in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the year, the demand for specialists in many fields has exceeded supply. Employers are most in need of electricians, teacher assistants, and plumbers, as well as waiters and pedagogical assistants in preschools. The difference between vacancies and available personnel in these professions reaches hundreds and thousands of specialists, writes UNN with reference to data from the State Employment Service.

Details

As reported, the most in-demand professions currently are:

Electrician for repair and maintenance of electrical equipment: a specialist who deals with the installation, operation, technical maintenance, and repair of various electrical equipment. According to the employment service, "employers lack 1.2 thousand such specialists."

Teacher assistant, especially specialists who can work with children with special educational needs. "The difference between supply and demand is almost 1000 vacancies."

Plumber, who deals with the installation, repair, and maintenance of heating, water supply, sewerage, and gas supply systems. The unmet need is more than 900 workers, the service emphasizes.

There is also a shortage of repair mechanics, who are involved in the maintenance, diagnostics, and repair of various mechanisms and equipment. The shortage of personnel in this profession is measured at more than 850 workers. There is also a shortage of assistant educators in kindergartens. The shortage is 639 such workers.

The difference between employers' need for waiters and the supply is almost 600 vacancies. The shortage of CNC machine operators is more than 500 specialists. There are almost as many inspectors of the penitentiary system.

There is also a shortage of 465 emergency repair plumbers who eliminate damage to water supply and heating networks, and 442 turners.

There are also vacancies for which Ukrainians do not often look for work, but there are offers. These include: shipbuilder, map editor, film critic, nightclub dancer, and money collector from vending machines and turnstiles. - added the state employment service.

