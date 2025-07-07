$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
When can Ukraine switch to a four-day work week? The Employment Service provided an answer

Kyiv • UNN

515 views

 • 515 views

There are no legislative initiatives in Ukraine regarding the reduction of the work week, and during the war, its duration can reach 60 hours. However, employers offer vacancies with various working time regimes, including part-time.

Currently, there are no legislative initiatives in Ukraine regarding the reduction of the working week duration, however, available vacancies from employers are differentiated by working hours. This was reported by Yevheniya Pidlisna, Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Employers of the State Employment Service, as reported by UNN.

The State Employment Service notes that it would be strange to talk about Ukraine's transition to a four-day working week during the war. Ukrainians are either in the army or for the army. The labor market has also switched to military rails. Holidays during the war are considered ordinary working days, without double pay or compensation with additional rest. And it is possible to involve people in work on weekends during the war without the consent of the trade union. The maximum weekly volume of working hours is up to 60, instead of the usual 40 hours.

However, the institution does not rule out that in peaceful times, a discussion about switching to a four-day work week is possible.

Employment Service has issued 14.5 thousand vouchers for training this year, 16 - for sappers16.08.24, 12:22 • 32582 views

Today, Iceland, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, France, Lithuania, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates are implementing a shortened working week model in certain sectors of their economies. At the beginning of the month, an experiment by the Ministry of Labor also started in Poland, where employers can offer their employees alternative models of shortened working hours.

- the message says.

What is the situation with a similar transition in Ukraine? Experts provided clarification

In Ukraine, a four-day working week is not provided for at the legislative level. According to the Labor Code, 40 hours per week are standard. This time can be reduced for minors, people with disabilities, or by agreement with the employer. In addition, under martial law, the duration of the working week has been increased to 60 hours at certain critical infrastructure facilities.

Currently, there are no legislative initiatives in the country regarding the reduction of the working week duration, however, the vacancies available at the Service from employers are differentiated by working hours. There are jobs that offer a 5-day working week, part-time or irregular working hours, summarized working time accounting, shift work, with the division of the working day into parts and at night.

- explains Yevheniya Pidlisna, Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Employers of the State Employment Service.

According to the State Employment Service, in Ukraine, a similar pilot project was attempted to be implemented in 2019 by the IT company Brighta.

Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service07.02.25, 11:26 • 37122 views

The first results after switching to a four-day work week were optimistic — employees became happier, and the level of burnout decreased. However, eventually, in some areas, productivity dropped, and the company revised its approach to determining the duration of the work week. This result is not new; many countries and companies that have switched to four working days note that despite better employee well-being, reduced stress, and burnout, a drop in their productivity is too often observed. This is especially noticeable in conditions of hourly wages.

Currently, the EIAC (unified information and analytical system) database contains information from employers regarding 876 available part-time vacancies throughout the country. All of them are multi-faceted, including: doctors, social workers, teachers, cleaners, practical psychologists, educators, drivers, packers, postmen, and others. The level of wages in such vacancies ranges from minimum to 60 thousand hryvnias.

- says Yevheniya Pidlisna.

Currently, countries that have introduced a four-day work week note that such a schedule is best suited for the IT sector, creative and analytical professions, and for the sphere with results-based pay. Such a work week is most inconvenient for the service sector, manufacturing, the agricultural sector, and jobs with hourly wages. For now, a four-day work week in Ukraine is possible in the format of local agreements, the institution added.

What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service02.05.25, 12:30 • 2706 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Iceland
France
Lithuania
Belgium
United Kingdom
Spain
Germany
United Arab Emirates
Japan
Ukraine
Poland
