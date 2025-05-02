What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5180 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18816 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61980 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133711 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118384 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126947 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127041 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314485 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159362 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172733 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3m/s
37%
755 mm
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14951 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115910 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213733 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314485 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241533 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23545 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 27008 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27106 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32044 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34988 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

The most demanded professions in Ukraine: salespeople, drivers, accountants and loaders. The biggest shortage of personnel is observed among skilled workers and professionals.

What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service
www.dcz.gov.ua

Analysts of the Employment Service have identified the most sought-after professions in the labor market today: the biggest shortage of personnel is observed among skilled workers and professionals, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Employment Service, in general, sought-after professions are divided into four large categories:

  • for employees in the field of trade and services;
    • for skilled workers;
      • for professionals and specialists;
        • for unskilled workers.

          If we talk about employees in the service sector, the most common are:

          • sellers;
            • administrators;
              • cooks;
                • sales representatives;
                  • baristas;
                    • waiters.

                      The Employment Service explains the high demand for these professions by the turnover of staff.

                      In the category of skilled workers who have acquired special skills and knowledge based on secondary education, the most sought-after are:

                      • drivers;
                        • fitters;
                          • assemblers;
                            • seamstresses;
                              • electricians.

                                In the category of professionals and specialists with higher education, the greatest demand is for:

                                • accountants;
                                  • engineers;
                                    • doctors;
                                      • technologists;
                                        • teachers;
                                          • economists.

                                            "It is difficult for business to find people in such professions, because training or retraining requires significant money and time," the Employment Service noted.

                                            Finally, among the unskilled workers, the most popular requests are for:

                                            • loaders;
                                              • cleaners;
                                                • storekeepers;
                                                  • auxiliary workers.

                                                    In this category, the main reason for the shortage of personnel, as indicated, is the relatively low salary.

                                                    If we talk about categories in general, the most deficient are representatives of the second and third groups (i.e. skilled workers and professionals)

                                                    - the Employment Service reported.

                                                    Supplement

                                                    The website of the Employment Service has a Unified Vacancy Portal, where you can find about 230,000 job postings every day from both the Service itself and private job search sites such as Work.ua, Robota.ua and others.

                                                    Julia Shramko

                                                    Julia Shramko

                                                    SocietyEconomy
                                                    Brent
                                                    $61.78
                                                    Bitcoin
                                                    $96,636.70
                                                    S&P 500
                                                    $5,634.87
                                                    Tesla
                                                    $282.81
                                                    Газ TTF
                                                    $32.92
                                                    Золото
                                                    $3,265.80
                                                    Ethereum
                                                    $1,823.42