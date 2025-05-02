What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service

Analysts of the Employment Service have identified the most sought-after professions in the labor market today: the biggest shortage of personnel is observed among skilled workers and professionals, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Employment Service, in general, sought-after professions are divided into four large categories:

for employees in the field of trade and services;

for skilled workers;

for professionals and specialists;

for unskilled workers.

If we talk about employees in the service sector, the most common are:

sellers;

administrators;

cooks;

sales representatives;

baristas;

waiters.

The Employment Service explains the high demand for these professions by the turnover of staff.

In the category of skilled workers who have acquired special skills and knowledge based on secondary education, the most sought-after are:

drivers;

fitters;

assemblers;

seamstresses;

electricians.

In the category of professionals and specialists with higher education, the greatest demand is for:

accountants;

engineers;

doctors;

technologists;

teachers;

economists.

"It is difficult for business to find people in such professions, because training or retraining requires significant money and time," the Employment Service noted.

Finally, among the unskilled workers, the most popular requests are for:

loaders;

cleaners;

storekeepers;

auxiliary workers.

In this category, the main reason for the shortage of personnel, as indicated, is the relatively low salary.

If we talk about categories in general, the most deficient are representatives of the second and third groups (i.e. skilled workers and professionals) - the Employment Service reported.

Supplement

The website of the Employment Service has a Unified Vacancy Portal, where you can find about 230,000 job postings every day from both the Service itself and private job search sites such as Work.ua, Robota.ua and others.