Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3960 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 15033 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 13074 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 38485 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 33659 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 33686 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48080 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48603 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44601 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69771 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Publications
Exclusives
309 thousand vacancies per year: who are Ukrainian employers looking for the most?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Since the beginning of the year, the State Employment Service has helped 238,000 Ukrainians find a job or start their own business, offering 309,000 vacancies. The most in-demand were unskilled workers, drivers, and food sellers, with demand for some specialties exceeding supply.

309 thousand vacancies per year: who are Ukrainian employers looking for the most?

Since the beginning of the year, the State Employment Service has helped 238,000 Ukrainians find jobs or start their own businesses. In total, 309,000 vacancies were offered. The most sought-after positions were auxiliary workers, drivers, and food sellers, while in some cases, the number of people willing to work in these specialties even exceeded the offers, UNN writes, citing data from the State Employment Service.

Details

Since the beginning of the year, the State Employment Service, as indicated, has offered 309,000 vacancies, thanks to which 238,000 people have found permanent or temporary work or received help in starting a business.

The most sought-after were auxiliary workers – 15,000 requests since the beginning of the year... However, the number of people looking for such work is higher than the supply. Over 18,000 people indicated "auxiliary worker" in their resumes. The second most popular job offer was a motor vehicle driver – over 13,000 requests since the beginning of the year. And the number of job seekers was only 10,600 people. In third place was the vacancy of a food seller. Employers offered slightly more than 13,000 jobs for almost 20,000 job seekers in this area.

- reported the Employment Service.

Sales consultants also remain popular: over 9,000 job offers were recorded, while there were about 11,000 applicants. The top five is closed by the chef vacancy. Employers offered such work almost 8,700 times and selected employees from almost 12,000 job seekers. In sixth place is the cleaner of office premises. There were almost 8,000 such offers, but there were 10,500 job seekers in this area.

Seventh in popularity among vacancies remain accountant positions: employers offered them over 6,700 times, while the number of people willing to fill such positions was almost 9,000. Eighth place was taken by teachers of general secondary education institutions - primary school, gymnasium, and lyceum teachers. The demand for these vacancies was about 4,700, while there were 7,000 applicants.

Seamstresses occupy the ninth position: employers offered approximately 4,600 vacancies, and the number of job seekers in this area was 3,900.

The top ten most in-demand professions are closed by medical personnel – nurses and brothers. Such vacancies were offered about 4,500 times, while the number of potential employees for these positions was 6,700.

There is also a list of professions that appear on the labor market very rarely. There was one request each from employers for specialties such as greenhouse manager, mill manager, mathematician, bandurist, champagne maker, disco host, as well as highly specialized craftsmen, engineers, technicians, and electromechanics.

- summarized the state service.

When can Ukraine switch to a four-day work week? The Employment Service provided an answer07.07.25, 18:46 • 2281 view

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine