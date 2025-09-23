309 thousand vacancies per year: who are Ukrainian employers looking for the most?

Since the beginning of the year, the State Employment Service has helped 238,000 Ukrainians find jobs or start their own businesses. In total, 309,000 vacancies were offered. The most sought-after positions were auxiliary workers, drivers, and food sellers, while in some cases, the number of people willing to work in these specialties even exceeded the offers, UNN writes, citing data from the State Employment Service.

Since the beginning of the year, the State Employment Service, as indicated, has offered 309,000 vacancies, thanks to which 238,000 people have found permanent or temporary work or received help in starting a business.

The most sought-after were auxiliary workers – 15,000 requests since the beginning of the year... However, the number of people looking for such work is higher than the supply. Over 18,000 people indicated "auxiliary worker" in their resumes. The second most popular job offer was a motor vehicle driver – over 13,000 requests since the beginning of the year. And the number of job seekers was only 10,600 people. In third place was the vacancy of a food seller. Employers offered slightly more than 13,000 jobs for almost 20,000 job seekers in this area. - reported the Employment Service.

Sales consultants also remain popular: over 9,000 job offers were recorded, while there were about 11,000 applicants. The top five is closed by the chef vacancy. Employers offered such work almost 8,700 times and selected employees from almost 12,000 job seekers. In sixth place is the cleaner of office premises. There were almost 8,000 such offers, but there were 10,500 job seekers in this area.

Seventh in popularity among vacancies remain accountant positions: employers offered them over 6,700 times, while the number of people willing to fill such positions was almost 9,000. Eighth place was taken by teachers of general secondary education institutions - primary school, gymnasium, and lyceum teachers. The demand for these vacancies was about 4,700, while there were 7,000 applicants.

Seamstresses occupy the ninth position: employers offered approximately 4,600 vacancies, and the number of job seekers in this area was 3,900.

The top ten most in-demand professions are closed by medical personnel – nurses and brothers. Such vacancies were offered about 4,500 times, while the number of potential employees for these positions was 6,700.

There is also a list of professions that appear on the labor market very rarely. There was one request each from employers for specialties such as greenhouse manager, mill manager, mathematician, bandurist, champagne maker, disco host, as well as highly specialized craftsmen, engineers, technicians, and electromechanics. - summarized the state service.

