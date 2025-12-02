Shooting near the White House: Accused pleads not guilty from hospital bed

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
December 2, 12:35 PM • 16635 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49453 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 38319 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 31225 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 29738 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 56718 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 53500 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60504 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52194 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 47279 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 20977 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28682 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 26350 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 27200 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16630 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16713 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 27288 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 26428 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28755 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49453 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 44453 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 46298 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 102224 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 76723 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 92679 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Bild
ChatGPT

Shooting near the White House: Accused pleads not guilty from hospital bed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, an Afghan national accused of assaulting and killing National Guard servicemen near the White House, pleaded not guilty. He participated in the first court hearing via video link from his hospital bed.

Shooting near the White House: Accused pleads not guilty from hospital bed

Afghan citizen Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, accused of attacking and killing National Guard servicemen near the White House on November 26, pleaded not guilty during his first court hearing, which took place via video link directly from his hospital bed. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, during a brief court hearing in Washington, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, who was also injured in the incident, through his lawyer denied the charges of murder and assault.

Washington Shooting: Trump administration to check green cards of immigrants from 19 countries28.11.25, 08:56 • 3802 views

The shooting, which prosecutor Ariel Dean called a "shocking crime," resulted in the death of 20-year-old servicewoman Sarah Beckstrom and the injury of 24-year-old Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe. The West Virginia National Guard servicemen were in the capital to reinforce law enforcement.

Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman in a shooting near the White House28.11.25, 07:28 • 6132 views

The prosecutor noted that Lakhanwal appeared to have "likely crossed the city" to carry out what authorities are investigating as an ambush-style attack. The magistrate judge ordered the accused to be detained without bail, citing the "sheer horror that resulted" from his actions.

Washington shooting: US suspends processing of entry requests from Afghanistan, suspect fought with Taliban27.11.25, 13:17 • 2767 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
United States