Militants "Al-Shabaab" shelled a hotel in Somalia: there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Militants "Al-Shabaab" carried out an attack on the Cairo hotel in the city of Beledweyne, where a meeting on counter-terrorism was taking place. The exact number of casualties is unknown.
Militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group attacked the Cairo hotel in the city of Beledweyne in Somalia, where government officials and tribal elders were holding a meeting to discuss actions against this terrorist organization. Between 4 and 10 people were killed. This was reported by Al Jazeera, writes UNN.
Details
According to the group's statement, they claimed responsibility for the attack on the Cairo hotel in Beledweyne that took place on Tuesday. Reports indicate that several people were killed.
The militants detonated a car bomb before storming the building, opening fire. This led to intense fighting with Somali security forces, and the assault continued until Wednesday morning.
A vendor who witnessed the attack told Reuters that he heard "a loud explosion followed by gunfire. Then there was another explosion." The witness added that part of the hotel was destroyed.
"Al-Shabaab" in its statement claims that more than 10 people were killed as a result of the attack. However, information regarding the number of casualties varies.
According to Reuters, citing Dahir Amin Jesow, a federal MP from Beledweyne, at least four people were killed. Another news agency, Associated Press, citing local residents, reported that six people were killed, including two well-known traditional elders.
Reference
"Al-Shabaab," which emerged amid years of anarchy in Somalia following the civil war in 1991, has links to "Al-Qaeda" and has been fighting against the Somali government for over 16 years.
This armed group frequently carries out attacks on government officials and military personnel, attempting to overthrow the government and establish its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, although the civilian population is also at risk.
"Al-Shabaab" controls parts of rural Somalia and continues to pose a threat to the country, despite prolonged military operations by the government and African Union peacekeeping forces that have driven the group out of the capital Mogadishu.
