Russia for the third time in a row included in the "List of Shame" for killing and maiming Ukrainian children - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Russia has been included in the UN "List of Shame" for the third time in a row for killing and maiming Ukrainian children. This is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which systematically attacks children, schools, and hospitals, and also abducts children.

Russia for the third time in a row included in the "List of Shame" for killing and maiming Ukrainian children - Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced that Russia has been included in the "List of Shame" for the third time in a row. This is a list of states that maim and kill people during armed conflicts, writes UNN with reference to Yermak's Telegram page.

Russia has been included in the "List of Shame" for the third time in a row \u2013 a list of states that kill and maim children during armed conflicts, according to the UN Secretary-General's annual report "Children and Armed Conflict."

- Yermak said.

He emphasized that currently, Russia is the only country that is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and systematically kills and maims children, attacks schools and hospitals, abducts children, and severely restricts humanitarian access to them in temporarily occupied territories.

The inclusion of the Russian Federation in this list once again confirms its responsibility for large-scale crimes against children and creates a basis for increased international pressure, including sanction tools provided for within this mechanism

- Yermak emphasized.

The Head of the Presidential Office also stated that the world must react to Russia's crimes against children. No state can remain unpunished in such a case.

The world must react. Every child deserves protection. And no state can remain unpunished for attempting to deprive children of safety, freedom, and a future. Gross violations of children's rights must not go unpunished

- Yermak concluded.

Addition

In 2024, violence against children in conflict zones reached unprecedented levels, with a 25% increase in serious violations. Gaza, DR Congo, Somalia, Nigeria, and Haiti are of particular concern.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
United Nations Security Council
Haiti
United Nations
Nigeria
Somalia
Andriy Yermak
Democratic Republic of the Congo
