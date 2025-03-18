In Somalia, the president's motorcade was blown up: Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility
Kyiv • UNN
On March 18, an explosion occurred near the presidential palace of Somalia, targeting the motorcade of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.
Details
The incident occurred at the El-Gaabta interchange when the presidential motorcade was leaving the palace towards Mogadishu airport. According to available information, the motorcade of Somali President Hassan Sheikh was passing through the specified area at that time. He is currently safe. However, according to local media, there are other victims.
The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" has already claimed responsibility for the attack. Members of the group claim to have blown up the president's motorcade immediately after it left the presidential palace for the airport.
According to Hussein Sheikh Ali, Somalia's national security advisor, the head of state has already continued to travel around the country to observe the important work being done by CXD in various regions. The administration is confident that he has the full support of the people in these regions.
Recall
