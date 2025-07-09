$41.850.05
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Exclusive
01:32 PM
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 7610 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 22309 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16356 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 47359 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 42644 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 63210 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 88223 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188524 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 142089 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Laser attack on German plane: China's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 1488 views

Beijing denied Berlin's accusations of using laser weapons against a German plane during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea.

Laser attack on German plane: China's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China responded to accusations from Germany regarding the use of laser weapons on an aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Details

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, answering a question from an AFP journalist, stated that the information about the attack "completely contradicts the facts known to the Chinese side."

The Chinese naval forces are carrying out escort operations in the Gulf of Aden and the waters of Somalia, fulfilling their duty as a major power and contributing to maintaining the security of international shipping lanes, and also maintain good communication with the German and European sides. Both sides should strengthen communication in a timely and pragmatic manner to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations

 - said Mao Ning.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Germany accused China of a laser attack on a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. The incident occurred in early July: according to the German side, during the flight, it was discovered that a laser was directed at the aircraft from a Chinese warship.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

