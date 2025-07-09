Laser attack on German plane: China's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China responded to accusations from Germany regarding the use of laser weapons on an aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Details

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, answering a question from an AFP journalist, stated that the information about the attack "completely contradicts the facts known to the Chinese side."

The Chinese naval forces are carrying out escort operations in the Gulf of Aden and the waters of Somalia, fulfilling their duty as a major power and contributing to maintaining the security of international shipping lanes, and also maintain good communication with the German and European sides. Both sides should strengthen communication in a timely and pragmatic manner to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations - said Mao Ning.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Germany accused China of a laser attack on a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. The incident occurred in early July: according to the German side, during the flight, it was discovered that a laser was directed at the aircraft from a Chinese warship.