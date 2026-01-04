$42.170.00
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
More than half of the victims of the bar fire at the ski resort in Switzerland have been identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

In Switzerland, 24 of the 40 victims of the bar fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort have been identified. Among the deceased are citizens of Switzerland, Italy, the UAE, Romania, France, and Turkey, aged between 14 and 39. A national day of mourning is scheduled for January 9, 2026, with a minute of silence and church bells ringing.

More than half of the victims of the bar fire at the ski resort in Switzerland have been identified
Keystone-SDA

In Switzerland, 24 of the 40 victims of the deadly fire in a bar at the Crans-Montana ski resort have already been identified, writes UNN with reference to Swissinfo.

Details

As it became known on January 4, another 16 dead were identified. Among them are four female and six male citizens of Switzerland, two citizens of Italy, as well as one person each with Italian/UAE, Romanian, French, and Turkish citizenship.

According to the Valais cantonal police, the age of these deceased ranges from 14 to 39 years. Their bodies have already been handed over to their families.

Currently, 40 people are believed to have died in the fire that occurred on New Year's Eve, and 24 of them have been identified in total.

After the fire at the Crans-Montana resort, federal authorities and Swiss churches agreed to hold a national day of mourning, which is planned for Friday, January 9, 2026. This was announced by President Guy Parmelin in an interview with the Sunday press.

As a sign of nationwide solidarity, church bells will ring throughout Switzerland at 2:00 PM on this day. A minute of silence will be observed. The president spoke about this in an interview with SonntagsBlick and SonntagsZeitung. "At this moment of concentration, all residents of Switzerland will be able to personally honor the memory of the victims of the disaster," he noted.

The minute of silence and the ringing of bells will coincide with the beginning of the mourning ceremony in Crans-Montana. As the community announced on its official website, an official memorial ceremony in honor of those who died in the fire is planned here on January 9. According to Guy Parmelin, a delegation from the Swiss Federal Council (government) will take part in it.

