Russia admits its navy's inability to protect oil tankers from the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Russian analysts have acknowledged the Russian Navy's inability to protect 'shadow fleet' vessels after the US seizure of the tanker Marinera on January 7, 2026. The fleet lacks the resources to convoy tankers over long distances.

Russia admits its navy's inability to protect oil tankers from the US

Russian military analysts and pro-Kremlin media have publicly acknowledged the critical inability of the Russian Navy to protect "shadow fleet" vessels from interception by foreign states. The reason for the resonant statements was the seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera by American marines in the North Atlantic on January 7, 2026. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

Military experts, particularly through the "Military Informant" channel, state that Russia does not have the resources to convoy tankers over long distances.

Of the planned 50 new corvettes and frigates, the fleet received only 16. Most of them are not adapted for long-term operations in stormy Atlantic conditions.

Vance called the detained Marinera a "fake Russian oil tanker," and the US Attorney General announced criminal charges for the crew08.01.26, 12:37 • 4204 views

In addition, a significant part of the new ships remains blocked due to the war in Ukraine and Turkey's restrictions (Montreux Convention).

Only two large Soviet-era ships ("Marshal Ustinov" and "Marshal Shaposhnikov") have undergone deep modernization, while others are technically incapable of long missions far from Russian bases.

The defeat of "the flag as a shield"

The seizure of the Marinera occurred despite the crew's attempt to hastily paint a Russian flag on board and officially register the vessel in Russia a week before the incident. The presence of a Russian submarine and a group of escort ships in the region did not prevent US forces from boarding the vessel.

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina09.01.26, 16:54 • 2968 views

The idea that we can wave sabers at American ships is unrealistic. Our fleet simply does not have such capabilities.

- Russian analysts note.

Experts summarize: the fleet's resources are sufficient only for presence in the Baltic and Barents Seas, while oil routes to Venezuela or Iran remain virtually defenseless against Washington's naval blockade. 

Detention of Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean: First details on the US operation09.01.26, 15:15 • 3890 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
