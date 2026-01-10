Russian military analysts and pro-Kremlin media have publicly acknowledged the critical inability of the Russian Navy to protect "shadow fleet" vessels from interception by foreign states. The reason for the resonant statements was the seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera by American marines in the North Atlantic on January 7, 2026. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Military experts, particularly through the "Military Informant" channel, state that Russia does not have the resources to convoy tankers over long distances.

Of the planned 50 new corvettes and frigates, the fleet received only 16. Most of them are not adapted for long-term operations in stormy Atlantic conditions.

In addition, a significant part of the new ships remains blocked due to the war in Ukraine and Turkey's restrictions (Montreux Convention).

Only two large Soviet-era ships ("Marshal Ustinov" and "Marshal Shaposhnikov") have undergone deep modernization, while others are technically incapable of long missions far from Russian bases.

The defeat of "the flag as a shield"

The seizure of the Marinera occurred despite the crew's attempt to hastily paint a Russian flag on board and officially register the vessel in Russia a week before the incident. The presence of a Russian submarine and a group of escort ships in the region did not prevent US forces from boarding the vessel.

The idea that we can wave sabers at American ships is unrealistic. Our fleet simply does not have such capabilities. - Russian analysts note.

Experts summarize: the fleet's resources are sufficient only for presence in the Baltic and Barents Seas, while oil routes to Venezuela or Iran remain virtually defenseless against Washington's naval blockade.

