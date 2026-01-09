$42.990.27
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 416 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 3564 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 1644 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 10125 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 11498 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13219 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11569 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12510 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 13627 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Detention of Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean: First details on the US operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

The US launched an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean on January 9. Reports of the tanker's seizure subsequently emerged.

Detention of Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean: First details on the US operation

On Friday, January 9, the United States began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Subsequently, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized, UNN reports with reference to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As reported by the media, this is the fifth detention of vessels in recent weeks as part of Washington's efforts to control oil exports from Venezuela, a US official said on Friday.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports: according to satellite images and a US military official, an American ship pursued several sanctioned oil tankers crossing the Atlantic Ocean after leaving Venezuelan waters earlier this week.

In addition, according to shipping databases, the vessel sailed under a false East Timorese flag and had previously departed from Venezuela.

It is also reported that this ship was involved in the export of Russian oil bypassing the G7+ embargo - from Russian ports in the Baltic, Black Seas and the Pacific region, including to China, India and Turkey. At the same time, Greenpeace classifies the vessel as a "shadow fleet" that poses a threat to the environment.

The tanker Olina is under sanctions from the UK, US, Canada, EU, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the United States had committed an "illegal act of force" by detaining the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump released two Russian citizens from the crew of the Marinera tanker.

UNN also reported that the oil tanker Elbus, flying the flag of Palau, which was sailing off the coast of Kastamonu in Turkey, was hit by a drone.

