Detention of Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean: First details on the US operation

On Friday, January 9, the United States began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Subsequently, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized, UNN reports with reference to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As reported by the media, this is the fifth detention of vessels in recent weeks as part of Washington's efforts to control oil exports from Venezuela, a US official said on Friday.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports: according to satellite images and a US military official, an American ship pursued several sanctioned oil tankers crossing the Atlantic Ocean after leaving Venezuelan waters earlier this week.

In addition, according to shipping databases, the vessel sailed under a false East Timorese flag and had previously departed from Venezuela.

It is also reported that this ship was involved in the export of Russian oil bypassing the G7+ embargo - from Russian ports in the Baltic, Black Seas and the Pacific region, including to China, India and Turkey. At the same time, Greenpeace classifies the vessel as a "shadow fleet" that poses a threat to the environment.

The tanker Olina is under sanctions from the UK, US, Canada, EU, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the United States had committed an "illegal act of force" by detaining the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump released two Russian citizens from the crew of the Marinera tanker.

UNN also reported that the oil tanker Elbus, flying the flag of Palau, which was sailing off the coast of Kastamonu in Turkey, was hit by a drone.