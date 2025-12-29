Turkish police come under fire during operation against ISIS: seven wounded

During an operation against the "Islamic State" in Yalova, Turkey, police came under fire. Seven police officers were wounded in the ensuing shootout, TRT Haber reports, writes UNN.

Details

Units from the provincial police department conducted an "operation against the ISIS terrorist organization in a house on the road to Elmalık village, near the city center."

"As a result of the shootout during the operation, seven police officers were wounded," the report says.

As stated, "the health condition of the police officers taken to the hospital is good."

The operation was carried out with the support of special police forces from Bursa, and security measures were taken in the surrounding area.

Authorities in Yalova announced the suspension of classes in five schools in the area today. Civilians and vehicles are prohibited from entering the incident area, where natural gas and electricity have been cut off. The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) announced on its social media channels a broadcasting ban in connection with the incident in Yalova. "In this context, it is important that no broadcasts other than official statements from the authorities regarding this process are made," the agency stated.

