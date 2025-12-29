Turkish police come under fire during operation against ISIS: seven wounded

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:39 AM • 12323 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 28493 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 35575 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 33112 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 29562 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 37473 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 48115 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33610 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44947 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53639 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
6.6m/s
72%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced a detailed discussion of issues after talking to PutinDecember 28, 10:54 PM • 10321 views
President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace planDecember 28, 10:59 PM • 15381 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 24573 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideoDecember 28, 11:41 PM • 20317 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 22572 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 32842 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 111449 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 159911 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 82988 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 113326 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 1524 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 25789 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 36495 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 111419 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 37510 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Film

Turkish police come under fire during operation against ISIS: seven wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Seven Turkish police officers were wounded during an operation against ISIS in Yalova when their unit came under fire. Authorities suspended classes in five schools and imposed a broadcast ban on the incident.

Turkish police come under fire during operation against ISIS: seven wounded

During an operation against the "Islamic State" in Yalova, Turkey, police came under fire. Seven police officers were wounded in the ensuing shootout, TRT Haber reports, writes UNN.

Details

Units from the provincial police department conducted an "operation against the ISIS terrorist organization in a house on the road to Elmalık village, near the city center."

"As a result of the shootout during the operation, seven police officers were wounded," the report says.

As stated, "the health condition of the police officers taken to the hospital is good."

The operation was carried out with the support of special police forces from Bursa, and security measures were taken in the surrounding area.

Authorities in Yalova announced the suspension of classes in five schools in the area today. Civilians and vehicles are prohibited from entering the incident area, where natural gas and electricity have been cut off. The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) announced on its social media channels a broadcasting ban in connection with the incident in Yalova. "In this context, it is important that no broadcasts other than official statements from the authorities regarding this process are made," the agency stated.

115 suspects linked to "Islamic State" detained in Turkey25.12.25, 11:47 • 6252 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Village
Social network
Skirmishes
Power outage
Electricity
Turkey