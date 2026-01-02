$42.170.18
26 unique museum objects added to the State Register of National Cultural Heritage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

On December 30, 2025, the Ministry of Culture added 26 unique museum objects to the State Register of National Cultural Heritage. Among them are the Altar Gospel of 1707 and the anthropomorphic stele "Kernosivsky Idol" from the 2nd millennium BC.

Photo: Ministry of Culture of Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture has added 26 unique museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine to the State Register of National Cultural Heritage. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The corresponding order of the Ministry of Culture No. 1123 was issued on December 30, 2025, on the recommendation of the Expert Fund Commission. The Register includes museum objects from the collections of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra", as well as museums of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

Among the most valuable monuments are the Altar Gospel of 1707, printed in the Lavra printing house on behalf of Hetman Ivan Mazepa, as well as the anthropomorphic stele "Kernosivsky Idol" of the II millennium BC - a unique monument of the Bronze Age from the Northern Black Sea region.

Currently, the Register contains 264 unique monuments. Inclusion in the Register confirms the exceptional historical, scientific and artistic value of the objects and guarantees their special state protection.

 - the post says.

Recall

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine received a rare sword from the times of Kyivan Rus, found near Radomyshl in the Zhytomyr region, dated to the second half of the 10th - early 11th century. Two axes were also handed over to the museum, and the artifacts were found by Viktor Moshchenko and his daughter Natalia.

