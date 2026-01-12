Guided missiles at barracks of Ukrainian Armed Forces cadets: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court sentenced a cadet of one of Ukraine's military institutes, who collaborated with the FSB and adjusted missile strikes on military facilities. Based on SBU materials, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, another FSB agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He turned out to be a cadet of one of Ukraine's military institutes, recruited by the enemy. As the investigation established, the perpetrator, on behalf of the Russian special service, was supposed to adjust a missile strike on the educational institution where he was studying. - the post reads.

According to preliminary information, among the main coordinates that the defendant was supposed to transmit to the enemy were training buildings, cadet barracks, and training grounds at the institute's polygons and defense enterprises in the region. Moreover, the traitor prepared hourly schedules of personnel presence at various facilities for his FSB handler.

Cyber specialists and SBU investigators, in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained the "mole" on the university's territory while he was forming an agent's "report" with coordinates for an air attack. According to the case materials, the Russian special service recruited the cadet through a Telegram channel looking for "easy money." - the SBU writes.

Also, the material states that to collect intelligence, he took hidden photos of training facilities and production workshops of Ukrainian defense-industrial complex enterprises where cadets underwent off-site training. During searches, the perpetrator's smartphone with evidence of working for the FSB was seized.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the military institute's command and the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

