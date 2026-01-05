Over 250,000 individual entrepreneurs ceased operations in Ukraine in 11 months of 2025 - statistics

$42.290.12
January 4, 03:52 PM • 23675 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 48774 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 64582 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 49360 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 57966 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 59613 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 63708 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57164 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51946 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 68058 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"03:29 AM • 7042 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 15048 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 18555 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 15003 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 14114 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 108511 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 127116 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 135812 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 271257 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 206976 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Mette Frederiksen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Denmark
Ukraine
Greenland
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 22056 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 19165 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 19864 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 29417 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 76117 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

Over 250,000 individual entrepreneurs ceased operations in Ukraine in 11 months of 2025 - statistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In 11 months of 2025, over 250,000 individual entrepreneurs closed down in Ukraine, with their average lifespan being 2.4 years. The highest number of closures was recorded in retail trade and among Kyiv entrepreneurs.

Over 250,000 individual entrepreneurs (IEs) closed down in Ukraine in the first 11 months of 2025. On average, IEs operate for 2.4 years, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

At the same time, entrepreneurs engaged in warehousing activities are long-livers, while IE couriers turned out to be the least resilient.

Every eighth entrepreneur who closed down in 2025 worked in Kyiv: 32,469 IEs. Dnipropetrovsk region ranked second in terms of closures — 22,645 entrepreneurs ceased their activities last year. Small businesses in Kharkiv region (20,481), Odesa region (18,714), and Lviv region (16,521) closed down with a small margin.

The most vulnerable IEs last year were those working in retail — they accounted for a third of closures (77,705). On average, such businesses exist for less than 3 years. Another 16,909 IEs in wholesale trade ceased their operations in 2025 — such entrepreneurs barely last more than a year in their work. In total, the trade sector alone accounts for almost half of the closures.

IT specialists came in a distant second in terms of the number of closures — 28,668, or every ninth entrepreneur who closed down last year. IT specialists also turned out to be among the long-lived entrepreneurs — 3 years and 11 months.

Long-lived IEs in Ukraine are those engaged in warehousing — such entrepreneurs worked for more than 6 years.

Entrepreneurs in the real estate sector work for 5 years and 11 months. Next come businesses in the field of equipment repair, in particular household appliances — they work for 5 years and 9 months.

At the same time, IE couriers are the least resilient — on average, entrepreneurs in this field who closed down last year worked for only 6 months.

Recall

In 2026, tax rates for individual entrepreneurs will not increase, but they will still have to pay more, as the minimum wage and living wage, from which taxes and fees are calculated, will increase.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Real estate
Technology
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv