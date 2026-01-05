Russians are trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but without success - Demchenko

Russians are trying to expand the directions of advance in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but the enemy cannot achieve results, advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, suffering heavy losses, said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko on the air of a telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the state border line, the most active areas where the enemy is also trying to expand the zone of hostilities across the territory of Ukraine are within the Sumy region, Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, this is an attempt... to expand the zone of hostilities in the Krasnopillya community - in the settlement of Hrabovske. And if we talk about Kharkiv region, then this is the Vovchansk direction, as well as the directions of the settlements of Sotnytsky Kozachok and Dvorichanske," said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

In these areas, according to him, "the enemy uses small assault groups, equipment is not used."

"And the enemy cannot achieve results, advance deep into the territory of our country, and at the same time suffers heavy losses," Demchenko said.

