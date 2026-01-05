Russians are trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but without success - Demchenko

$42.290.12
January 4, 03:52 PM • 23795 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 49035 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 64794 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 49574 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 58130 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 59702 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 63772 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57187 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51960 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 68085 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"03:29 AM • 7492 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 15288 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 18821 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 15266 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 14389 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 108730 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 127336 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 136013 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 271442 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 207153 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 22251 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 19338 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 20007 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 29539 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 76224 views
Russians are trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but without success - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service reported on active areas on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, where the enemy is trying to expand the combat zone. The enemy uses small assault groups, without using equipment, and suffers heavy losses.

Russians are trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but without success - Demchenko

Russians are trying to expand the directions of advance in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but the enemy cannot achieve results, advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, suffering heavy losses, said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko on the air of a telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the state border line, the most active areas where the enemy is also trying to expand the zone of hostilities across the territory of Ukraine are within the Sumy region, Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, this is an attempt... to expand the zone of hostilities in the Krasnopillya community - in the settlement of Hrabovske. And if we talk about Kharkiv region, then this is the Vovchansk direction, as well as the directions of the settlements of Sotnytsky Kozachok and Dvorichanske," said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

In these areas, according to him, "the enemy uses small assault groups, equipment is not used."

"And the enemy cannot achieve results, advance deep into the territory of our country, and at the same time suffers heavy losses," Demchenko said.

Situation in Hrabovske: Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks - Trehubov04.01.26, 18:49 • 3876 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine