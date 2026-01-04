Situation in Hrabovske: Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks - Trehubov

After entering Hrabovske in Sumy region, Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, said this on Suspilne on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians got in there, and are now conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks. It seems to me that they still planned to go further, that they planned to continue advancing on Sumy region, but it didn't work out. So they are creating such a small outpost from Hrabovske. Although it is indeed directly on the border," Tregubov said.

"There were also attempts to probe the border in other places, some of them quite far from Hrabovske. ... It seems to me that this was some general attempt by the Russians to simply probe Sumy region, to break through Sumy region in the southern sector as well," he noted.

According to him, in the southern sector, the Russians "started actively pushing about two weeks ago."

When asked whether the enemy uses FPV drones, Tregubov indicated that "mostly drones," as well as infantry, "who directly occupy houses."

The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days