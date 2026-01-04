Situation in Hrabovske: Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks - Trehubov

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:52 PM • 3280 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 4682 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
11:20 AM • 30303 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 21118 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 36686 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 48040 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 54834 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54318 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50059 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64299 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1.5m/s
83%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYTJanuary 4, 07:38 AM • 5492 views
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's captureJanuary 4, 08:44 AM • 11501 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideo11:37 AM • 10232 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon01:19 PM • 9260 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 10971 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 87872 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 106582 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 116771 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 253162 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 189087 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 1260 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 3014 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 20144 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 68070 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 77634 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Film

Situation in Hrabovske: Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

After entering Hrabovske in Sumy region, the Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks. They are using drones and infantry, who are taking up positions in houses.

Situation in Hrabovske: Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks - Trehubov

After entering Hrabovske in Sumy region, Russians are conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, said this on Suspilne on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians got in there, and are now conducting remote mining to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks. It seems to me that they still planned to go further, that they planned to continue advancing on Sumy region, but it didn't work out. So they are creating such a small outpost from Hrabovske. Although it is indeed directly on the border," Tregubov said.

"There were also attempts to probe the border in other places, some of them quite far from Hrabovske. ... It seems to me that this was some general attempt by the Russians to simply probe Sumy region, to break through Sumy region in the southern sector as well," he noted.

According to him, in the southern sector, the Russians "started actively pushing about two weeks ago."

When asked whether the enemy uses FPV drones, Tregubov indicated that "mostly drones," as well as infantry, "who directly occupy houses."

The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days02.01.26, 11:17 • 91641 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast