Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 65987 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 81697 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 34504 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 34708 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 31432 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26037 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 27835 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 21570 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18899 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 17051 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
Russians plan to bypass Vovchansk and reach Lyman in January 2026 - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, reported on Russia's goals for January 2026. They plan to bypass Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region and infiltrate Lyman in the Donetsk region.

Russians plan to bypass Vovchansk and reach Lyman in January 2026 - Trehubov

In January 2026, the Russians set a goal to bypass Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, reach Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, and carry out infiltration there. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Tregubov, the Russians set the same goals for themselves at the end of autumn but were unable to achieve them.

There is indeed a certain revival. It is already obvious that they have goals for January, these goals are already roughly obvious, but they actually do not differ much from what they set for themselves, for example, this autumn. But, frankly, just as it didn't work out then, we hope that they will not succeed in the coming months either.

- Tregubov stated.

Recall

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2025, the Russians lost 418,170 killed and wounded. The General Staff also reported significant losses of equipment, including 1,816 tanks and 3,806 armored combat vehicles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine