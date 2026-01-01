Russians plan to bypass Vovchansk and reach Lyman in January 2026 - Trehubov

In January 2026, the Russians set a goal to bypass Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, reach Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, and carry out infiltration there. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Tregubov, the Russians set the same goals for themselves at the end of autumn but were unable to achieve them.

There is indeed a certain revival. It is already obvious that they have goals for January, these goals are already roughly obvious, but they actually do not differ much from what they set for themselves, for example, this autumn. But, frankly, just as it didn't work out then, we hope that they will not succeed in the coming months either. - Tregubov stated.

Recall

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2025, the Russians lost 418,170 killed and wounded. The General Staff also reported significant losses of equipment, including 1,816 tanks and 3,806 armored combat vehicles.