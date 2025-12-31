In Kharkiv, a man shot a TCC serviceman, the shooter was detained - police

In Kharkiv, a man shot a serviceman of the TCC and SP, the attacker was promptly detained, for which a special police operation was introduced, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 31, around 09:00, in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, on Kharkivskykh Dyvizii Street, during a document check of a car driver.

The 42-year-old driver fired a shot at a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, after which he fled the scene. As a result of the incident, the serviceman did not sustain bodily injuries; the bullet damaged his uniform. - reported the police.

It is noted that "in order to promptly detain the offender, a special police operation was introduced by the police in the city."

"Within a few hours, police officers established the whereabouts of the attacker and detained him in accordance with procedural rules," the report says.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is currently being resolved.

