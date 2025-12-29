$42.060.13
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 25367 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 32793 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 30410 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 27418 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 36505 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 47276 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33406 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44806 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53458 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Fugitive arrested in Odesa after knife attack on TCR serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

On December 28, a man suspected of attacking a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR) was detained in Odesa. He inflicted a knife wound on the serviceman in early November.

Fugitive arrested in Odesa after knife attack on TCR serviceman

A man suspected of stabbing a TCR serviceman and hiding was detained in Odesa, the Odesa Regional TCR reported on Facebook on Monday, writes UNN.

On December 28, a person reasonably suspected of committing a brazen attack on a serviceman was identified and detained in Odesa during notification measures

- reported the TCR.

During public notification measures in the Peresyp district of Odesa, as stated, "representatives of the TCR, together with the National Police, identified a citizen who, in early November this year, inflicted a penetrating stab wound on a TCR serviceman while he was performing his official duties." After committing the crime, the said person had been hiding from law enforcement agencies for a long time.

"During the detection, the offender tried to escape and actively resisted law enforcement representatives. Thanks to coordinated actions and the involvement of an additional police squad, the person was detained and taken to a unit of the National Police of Ukraine for investigative (procedural) actions," the report says.

Julia Shramko

