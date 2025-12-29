Fugitive arrested in Odesa after knife attack on TCR serviceman

A man suspected of stabbing a TCR serviceman and hiding was detained in Odesa, the Odesa Regional TCR reported on Facebook on Monday, writes UNN.

On December 28, a person reasonably suspected of committing a brazen attack on a serviceman was identified and detained in Odesa during notification measures - reported the TCR.

During public notification measures in the Peresyp district of Odesa, as stated, "representatives of the TCR, together with the National Police, identified a citizen who, in early November this year, inflicted a penetrating stab wound on a TCR serviceman while he was performing his official duties." After committing the crime, the said person had been hiding from law enforcement agencies for a long time.

"During the detection, the offender tried to escape and actively resisted law enforcement representatives. Thanks to coordinated actions and the involvement of an additional police squad, the person was detained and taken to a unit of the National Police of Ukraine for investigative (procedural) actions," the report says.

Man tried to stab himself with a knife in Odesa's TCC and threatened doctors