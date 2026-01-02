98 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions: General Staff map

$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM • 36576 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 55495 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 45341 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 43371 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 151187 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 149685 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 52612 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 44326 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37657 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30376 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump abandons deployment of National Guard in major US citiesJanuary 1, 08:39 PM • 6536 views
Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023January 1, 09:41 PM • 5966 views
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 7712 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 14887 views
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city01:26 AM • 5370 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 24942 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 42644 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85892 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 111567 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Parubiy
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 26781 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 35462 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 36170 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85888 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 35287 views
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Gold
98 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Over the past day, 98 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1 missile and 51 air strikes, and used 151 guided aerial bombs. The Defense Forces hit four concentration areas and two enemy command posts.

98 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions: General Staff map

98 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 a.m. on January 2, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 98 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3508 shellings, including 49 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6237 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit the settlements of Lisne, Kharkiv Oblast; Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipole, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Prydniprovske, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration and two enemy command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched an air strike yesterday, dropping one guided aerial bomb and carrying out 77 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Novovodyane, Myrny, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Siversk and Sacco and Vanzetti.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 23 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader attacked the positions of our units twice towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

No signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The Russian army suffered significant losses on the first day of the year: 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs02.01.26, 07:29 • 1064 views

Julia Shramko

