98 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions: General Staff map

98 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 a.m. on January 2, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3508 shellings, including 49 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6237 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit the settlements of Lisne, Kharkiv Oblast; Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipole, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Prydniprovske, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration and two enemy command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched an air strike yesterday, dropping one guided aerial bomb and carrying out 77 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Novovodyane, Myrny, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Siversk and Sacco and Vanzetti.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 23 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader attacked the positions of our units twice towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

No signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

