Trump hinted - US can guarantee Ukraine's airspace security

President Trump "shed light" on potential security guarantees that the White House could provide for Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

US President Donald Trump's vision for security guarantees for Ukraine is as follows:

The Republican president stated:

Europeans "are ready to send troops on the ground," so the US will focus on air operations.

We are ready to help them with various issues, especially, probably, when it comes to air operations, because no one has equipment like ours - said the President of the United States of America.

Recall

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy get along much better.

Trump also stated that he did not call the president of the Russian Federation in front of European leaders so as "not to show disrespect" to the president of the Russian Federation.

Great Britain, France, and Germany will likely send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. But the US president rules out the participation of American troops in this mission.