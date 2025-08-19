Trump hinted - US can guarantee Ukraine's airspace security

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 1762 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10282 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12207 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13940 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15596 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17497 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 67097 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 57005 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 71980 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 90725 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.2m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 85058 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 75097 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 10141 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 78681 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 11743 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10270 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12195 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13924 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 8018 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 15588 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 7104 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 75098 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 45009 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 102629 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 92082 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
The Guardian
United States dollar

Trump hinted - US can guarantee Ukraine's airspace security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Donald Trump stated that the US can focus on air operations for Ukraine, as they have the best equipment. European countries are ready to send troops on the ground to ensure peace.

Trump hinted - US can guarantee Ukraine's airspace security

President Trump "shed light" on potential security guarantees that the White House could provide for Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

US President Donald Trump's vision for security guarantees for Ukraine is as follows:

The Republican president stated:

Europeans "are ready to send troops on the ground," so the US will focus on air operations.

We are ready to help them with various issues, especially, probably, when it comes to air operations, because no one has equipment like ours

- said the President of the United States of America.

Recall

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy get along much better.

Trump also stated that he did not call the president of the Russian Federation in front of European leaders so as "not to show disrespect" to the president of the Russian Federation.

Great Britain, France, and Germany will likely send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. But the US president rules out the participation of American troops in this mission.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
White House
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine