Gaza ceasefire: Witkoff and Kushner join "technical talks" - White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration is "working hard to advance ceasefire negotiations as quickly as possible" as ceasefire talks in Gaza continue, UNN reports.

"Technical talks" are ongoing, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, she said during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

"(President Donald Trump) wants to see a ceasefire. He wants to see the release of hostages, and technical teams are discussing this now to ensure ideal conditions for the release of these hostages... They are reviewing lists of both Israeli hostages and political prisoners to be released," Leavitt said.

The White House spokeswoman did not specify how long the White House believes the technical talks will last, or whether Trump is giving Hamas new deadlines to reach an agreement on his peace plan.

Decisive talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt - media