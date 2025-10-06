$41.230.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Decisive talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Israeli and Hamas officials have begun talks in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-drafted peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks are focused on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.

Decisive talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt - media

Today, Israeli and Hamas officials began indirect talks at an Egyptian resort on a US-developed peace plan to end the devastating war in the Gaza Strip ahead of its second anniversary, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The publication notes that many uncertainties remain regarding the plan presented by US President Donald Trump last week, including the disarmament of this militant group – a key Israeli demand – and the future governance of the Gaza Strip. Trump has made it clear that a deal on Gaza could pave the way for a Middle East peace process that could reshape the region.

Despite Trump's order to cease bombing, Israel continued to launch airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 19 people in the past 24 hours, the territory's Health Ministry said.

An Egyptian official said talks began in Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea on Monday afternoon. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.

The Israeli side is led by chief negotiator Ron Dermer, and the Hamas delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya.

Add

According to the publication, Hamas said the talks would focus on the first phase of a ceasefire, including a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops, as well as the release of hostages held by militants in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

According to the Egyptian state newspaper "Al-Ahram", US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to join the talks.

This latest move towards peace comes after Hamas accepted some elements of the US plan. Under the plan, Hamas must release the remaining 48 hostages (about 20 of whom are believed to be alive) within three days. Hamas will also relinquish power and disarm.

The talks in Egypt are expected to proceed quickly. Netanyahu said their activities would be "limited to a maximum of a few days," although some Hamas officials warned that it could take longer to locate the bodies of hostages buried under the rubble.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip