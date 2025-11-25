There are several delicate and unresolved details that need to be settled between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States – White House spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman and assistant to President Donald Trump, Carolyn Leavitt, announced on the social network X that last week the United States made significant progress in promoting a peace agreement by inviting Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table. This is reported by UNN.

Details

There are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that need to be ironed out and that will require further negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. – Leavitt wrote.

According to her, although the main steps have been taken, the final approval of the agreement still requires a number of consultations and clarifications.

