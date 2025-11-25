There are several delicate and unresolved details that need to be settled between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States – White House spokeswoman
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt reported significant progress in advancing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. According to her, there are delicate details that require further negotiations.
White House spokeswoman and assistant to President Donald Trump, Carolyn Leavitt, announced on the social network X that last week the United States made significant progress in promoting a peace agreement by inviting Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table. This is reported by UNN.
Details
There are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that need to be ironed out and that will require further negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
According to her, although the main steps have been taken, the final approval of the agreement still requires a number of consultations and clarifications.
