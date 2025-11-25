Ukraine supports the "essence" of the framework peace agreement, but details are still being discussed – Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian official said after talks in Geneva that Kyiv supports the essence of the framework peace agreement. However, some sensitive issues remain subject to discussion between the US and Ukrainian presidents, and final agreements have not yet been reached.
After negotiations in Geneva, a Ukrainian official reported that Kyiv supports the essence of the framework peace agreement. This was reported on his X social media page by Reuters journalist Idrees Ali, writes UNN.
Details
The journalist noted that some of the most sensitive issues remain under discussion between the US and Ukrainian presidents.
Despite the American representative's optimism regarding the results of the negotiations, the Ukrainian side emphasized that final agreements have not yet been reached, and key details of the agreement require additional consultations.
