Ukraine supports the "essence" of the framework peace agreement, but details are still being discussed – Reuters

After negotiations in Geneva, a Ukrainian official reported that Kyiv supports the essence of the framework peace agreement. This was reported on his X social media page by Reuters journalist Idrees Ali, writes UNN.

The journalist noted that some of the most sensitive issues remain under discussion between the US and Ukrainian presidents.

Despite the American representative's optimism regarding the results of the negotiations, the Ukrainian side emphasized that final agreements have not yet been reached, and key details of the agreement require additional consultations.

Ukraine agreed to reduce the size of its armed forces to 800,000 – FT