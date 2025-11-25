Ukraine agreed to reduce the size of its armed forces to 800,000 – FT

Financial Times chief correspondent in Kyiv, Christopher Miller, reported that, according to American and Ukrainian officials, Kyiv has agreed to limit the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 800,000 servicemen as part of a preliminary agreement with the United States. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Financial Times chief correspondent in Kyiv, Christopher Miller, wrote on social network X that there is a preliminary agreement between the US and Ukraine, according to which Kyiv allegedly agreed to set the maximum size of its own army at 800,000 troops. According to him, high-ranking sources familiar with the negotiations state their satisfaction with the plan achieved.

At the same time, as the journalist notes, a number of key issues remain unresolved. This primarily concerns territorial policy and mechanisms for future security guarantees, on which final decisions are to be made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Miller does not provide more details on the possible parameters of the agreement.

Issues of territorial policy and security guarantees, which have not yet been determined by Zelenskyy and Trump, remain – reported the FT journalist.

