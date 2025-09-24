$41.380.13
US Secret Service investigates escalator stoppage with Melania Trump at UN headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The US Secret Service is investigating an incident involving an escalator stoppage while Melania Trump was ascending at the UN headquarters. According to preliminary data, the cause of the safety mechanism's activation could have been a videographer from the American delegation.

US Secret Service investigates escalator stoppage with Melania Trump at UN headquarters

The incident involving the escalator stopping, on which First Lady Melania Trump and the US President were ascending at the UN headquarters, has prompted an investigation by the United States Secret Service. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During a visit to New York, US First Lady Melania Trump found herself in an unpleasant situation: the escalator she stepped onto at the UN headquarters unexpectedly stopped.

According to the UN, this could have happened due to the activation of a built-in safety mechanism, likely accidentally triggered by a member of the American delegation.

"I know we have people, including the U.S. Secret Service, who are investigating this to try to get to the bottom of it, and if we find out that it was UN staff who were intentionally trying to set up, literally set up the President and First Lady of the United States, then those people better be held accountable, and I will personally take care of that,"

– White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that after checking the escalator's central processing unit, it was determined that the stop occurred due to the activation of a standard safety mechanism. According to him, a videographer from the American delegation, moving from the opposite side of the escalator, "may have inadvertently activated this feature."

Cameras caught: Nawrocki at the UN General Assembly, likely using "snus"23.09.25, 21:21 • 3272 views

The moment Melania Trump maintained her balance on the stopped escalator quickly spread on social media. The incident attracted attention not only during the UN General Assembly but also at Donald Trump's private meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres. Trump himself commented on the situation, noting that both were in good physical condition and managed to maintain their balance.

Recall

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Stepan Haftko

