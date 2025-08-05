$41.790.03
"May cause conflict": Trump plans to create a working group for the Los Angeles Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

The US President plans to create a working group for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. This could escalate relations between the White House and local authorities after immigration raids.

US President Donald Trump intends to announce the creation of a working group for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This could cause a conflict between the White House and the local authorities of Los Angeles, reports UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The President considers it a great honor to lead this global sporting spectacle during his second term. Sports are one of President Trump's greatest passions, and his athletic background combined with unparalleled hospitality experience will make these Olympic Games the most exciting and memorable in history.

- said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

And although the creation of a federal government working group to prepare for the Olympics is not unusual, this initiative is mostly handled by law enforcement agencies - they ensure public safety and protection, the publication says.

If Trump takes on the initiative, it could worsen relations between the White House and state leadership and local authorities. They escalated in June of this year due to immigration raids initiated by the US presidential administration. In response, local officials, from California Governor Gavin Newsom to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, engaged in a war of words with the president.

Since then, calls have been heard among residents of the region to completely cancel the Olympic Games due to immigration raids by Trump and his administration, the publication says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a new $200 million ballroom on the White House grounds.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
Karoline Leavitt
Gavin Newsom
White House
California
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles