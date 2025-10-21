$41.730.10
Trump announces start of construction of new ballroom at White House (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

US President Donald Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom at the White House, funded by private sources. Construction crews have already begun dismantling part of the East Wing of the residence for the planned 8,300-square-meter facility.

Trump announces start of construction of new ballroom at White House (video)

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom in the White House. The demolition of the east wing of the residence is currently underway. The new premises are intended for official celebrations and state events. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News, the publication The Guardian.

Details

On Monday, on his Truth Social page, Trump stated that "work has begun at the White House" on the construction of a new ballroom.

It is a great honor for me to be the first President to finally launch this necessary project - at no cost to American taxpayers! The White House Ballroom is privately funded by many generous patriots, great American companies, and, of course, your humble servant.

- Trump wrote.

It is noted that construction crews have already begun demolishing part of the east wing of the White House to make way for the planned ballroom.

According to The Guardian, plans for the construction of a huge $250 million ballroom in the White House - one of the largest projects in over a century - emerged back in July.

Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt then stated that the renovated premises would have an area of 8,300 square meters (90,000 square feet) and would be able to accommodate up to 650 people.

- the publication states.

US officials said that the construction costs would be covered by Trump himself and unspecified sponsors.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of Trump's second term - in January 2029.

Earlier, Trump assured that the new structure would not "hinder the current building."

This is my favorite place. My most favorite. I adore it.

- said the US President.

According to the publication, earlier this month Trump hosted a dinner at the White House for sponsors funding the construction of the ballroom. During the event, he allegedly pulled back a curtain in the East Room to show guests the site where construction had already begun. Trump said that the new premises would have bulletproof windows, would be able to accommodate up to a thousand people, and could even host a presidential inauguration.

