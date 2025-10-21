The chief Pentagon spokesman found himself at the center of a curious incident, responding to HuffPost journalists in the style of a children's game "Your Mom" when asked about US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's tie, which resembled the Russian flag. The situation turned into a real media dispute about patriotism, symbolism, and the fine lines of diplomatic humor, given that a few days earlier, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt had given a similar response to journalists. This is stated in the HuffPost material, writes UNN.

Details

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House on Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wore a tie with red, white, and blue stripes, which drew media attention. HuffPost inquired whether Hegseth was aware of praise from official Russian sources, particularly the TASS agency, due to the tie's resemblance to the Russian flag.

In response to journalists' questions, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell replied in the style of a children's joke.

Your mom bought it for him – and it's a patriotic American tie, idiot. – Parnell stated.

Later, another press secretary, Kingsley Wilson, added that Hegseth is a patriot who honors the US and its flag, even if his clothing, made from parts of the flag, does not always comply with official norms for using the US flag.

The curious "wordplay" in the media stems from the responses of White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt and Communications Director Steven Cheung. When asked who chose Budapest as the possible meeting place for Trump and Putin, Leavitt briefly replied "Your mom," and Cheung confirmed this answer a minute later.

