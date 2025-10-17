Trump plans to discuss with Zelensky the possibility of a meeting between the Ukrainian president and Putin - White House

During upcoming talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US leader Donald Trump intends to raise the issue of a potential meeting between the Ukrainian leader and Vladimir Putin. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, as reported by CBS, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump will discuss the potential for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Leavitt said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that against the backdrop of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump, Ukraine hopes to expand the list of weapons it can purchase, including Tomahawk missiles. Deputy Head of the National Security Committee Yehor Cherniev noted that there are no restrictions on the quantity of what Ukraine can buy from the United States.