August 19, 12:26 PM
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 78189 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 74162 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 72953 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 45886 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 32510 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 97196 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73107 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86413 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103769 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
After meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump called Orban to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's movement towards the EU - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's EU accession talks. European leaders asked Trump to use his influence on Orban.

After meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump called Orban to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's movement towards the EU - Media

US President Donald Trump on Monday, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after talks at the White House to ask why he was blocking Ukraine's accession talks to the European Union. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"US President Donald Trump on Monday called Viktor Orbán after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to discuss why the Hungarian prime minister is blocking Ukraine's accession talks to the European Union," the publication writes.

It is noted that a group of European leaders at some point asked Trump to use his influence on Orbán to pressure him to abandon his disagreement with Ukraine's aspiration for EU membership.

During the conversation with Trump, Hungary also expressed interest in hosting the next round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. After Trump's talks on Monday, the US President announced that he seeks to hold a leader-level summit between Russia and Ukraine, followed by a trilateral meeting in which he will also participate. The time and place of its holding are still unknown

- adds the publication.

However, as the publication notes, Orbán did not confirm the call, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday declined to say whether Budapest is being considered as a venue for the Putin-Zelenskyy summit. Several locations are being considered for the meeting.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed the results of Friday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Oval Office
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orban