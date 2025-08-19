After meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump called Orban to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's movement towards the EU - Media

US President Donald Trump on Monday, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after talks at the White House to ask why he was blocking Ukraine's accession talks to the European Union. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"US President Donald Trump on Monday called Viktor Orbán after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to discuss why the Hungarian prime minister is blocking Ukraine's accession talks to the European Union," the publication writes.

It is noted that a group of European leaders at some point asked Trump to use his influence on Orbán to pressure him to abandon his disagreement with Ukraine's aspiration for EU membership.

During the conversation with Trump, Hungary also expressed interest in hosting the next round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. After Trump's talks on Monday, the US President announced that he seeks to hold a leader-level summit between Russia and Ukraine, followed by a trilateral meeting in which he will also participate. The time and place of its holding are still unknown - adds the publication.

However, as the publication notes, Orbán did not confirm the call, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday declined to say whether Budapest is being considered as a venue for the Putin-Zelenskyy summit. Several locations are being considered for the meeting.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed the results of Friday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.