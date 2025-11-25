US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt

US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Caroline Leavitt, stated that the United States cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine. She made this statement in a comment to Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Leavitt noted, Trump "stopped funding the war," but Washington continues to sell a "significant amount of weapons" to Ukraine through NATO mechanisms.

President Trump wants the war to end sooner - not just because of limited supplies. The main goal is to stop the killings - Leavitt stated.

Recall

Donald Trump's spokeswoman, following negotiations in Geneva, stated that there are still several disagreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding the plan to end the war.