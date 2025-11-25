US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, stated that the US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine, as Trump seeks to end the war. Washington continues to sell a significant amount of weapons through NATO mechanisms.
US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Caroline Leavitt, stated that the United States cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine. She made this statement in a comment to Fox News, as reported by UNN.
Details
As Leavitt noted, Trump "stopped funding the war," but Washington continues to sell a "significant amount of weapons" to Ukraine through NATO mechanisms.
President Trump wants the war to end sooner - not just because of limited supplies. The main goal is to stop the killings
Recall
Donald Trump's spokeswoman, following negotiations in Geneva, stated that there are still several disagreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding the plan to end the war.