US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8314 views

Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, stated that the US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine, as Trump seeks to end the war. Washington continues to sell a significant amount of weapons through NATO mechanisms.

US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt

US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Caroline Leavitt, stated that the United States cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine. She made this statement in a comment to Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Leavitt noted, Trump "stopped funding the war," but Washington continues to sell a "significant amount of weapons" to Ukraine through NATO mechanisms.

President Trump wants the war to end sooner - not just because of limited supplies. The main goal is to stop the killings

 - Leavitt stated.

Recall

Donald Trump's spokeswoman, following negotiations in Geneva, stated that there are still several disagreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding the plan to end the war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
