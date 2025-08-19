For a "good deal" on Ukraine, both sides must remain slightly dissatisfied - White House

For a "good deal" to end the war, Ukraine and Russia must remain slightly dissatisfied. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"He (Trump - ed.) has spoken with President Zelenskyy dozens of times, hosted him at the White House yesterday, and understands what both sides want. Both sides will have to compromise, and he has always said that to achieve a good deal, both sides will have to leave a little dissatisfied," Leavitt said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, expressed their readiness to sit down at the negotiating table. Preparations for this meeting are already underway.