For a "good deal" on Ukraine, both sides must remain slightly dissatisfied - White House

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 45979 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 74203 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 70471 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 69512 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 43963 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 31597 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 96607 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 72858 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86237 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103694 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 46965 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 58909 views
USA deported first Ukrainian refugees03:55 PM • 7972 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 12006 views
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington05:32 PM • 6456 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 74203 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 70473 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 69513 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 59324 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 43963 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
António Costa
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 12097 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 47299 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 113181 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 65790 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 121819 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
World War II
Instagram
Euro

For a "good deal" on Ukraine, both sides must remain slightly dissatisfied - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that for the war to end, both sides must make concessions. President Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Putin are ready for negotiations.

For a "good deal" on Ukraine, both sides must remain slightly dissatisfied - White House

For a "good deal" to end the war, Ukraine and Russia must remain slightly dissatisfied. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"He (Trump - ed.) has spoken with President Zelenskyy dozens of times, hosted him at the White House yesterday, and understands what both sides want. Both sides will have to compromise, and he has always said that to achieve a good deal, both sides will have to leave a little dissatisfied," Leavitt said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, expressed their readiness to sit down at the negotiating table. Preparations for this meeting are already underway.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine