12:08 PM
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
US Defense Minister Hagset departed for Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 1160 views

Pentagon chief Pete Hagset flew to Alaska, where talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are scheduled. Trump has already arrived in Anchorage with his delegation.

US Defense Minister Hagset departed for Alaska

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth flew to Alaska, where US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold talks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pentagon's website, UNN reports.

The minister is heading to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska 

- the message says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Along with Trump, the following flew to Alaska:

  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio;
    • Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent;
      • Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick;
        • Special Envoy Steve Witkoff;
          • Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt;
            • CIA Director John Ratcliffe;
              • White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;
                • Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

