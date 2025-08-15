US Defense Minister Hagset departed for Alaska
Kyiv • UNN
Pentagon chief Pete Hagset flew to Alaska, where talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are scheduled. Trump has already arrived in Anchorage with his delegation.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth flew to Alaska, where US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold talks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pentagon's website, UNN reports.
The minister is heading to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska
Recall
US President Donald Trump flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Along with Trump, the following flew to Alaska:
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio;
- Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent;
- Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick;
- Special Envoy Steve Witkoff;
- Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt;
- CIA Director John Ratcliffe;
- White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;
- Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.