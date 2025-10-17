"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talks

After Donald Trump announced a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, HuffPost journalists turned to the White House with a logical question – why this particular capital was chosen as the venue for negotiations, but received only offensive remarks in response, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the HuffPost material, the Hungarian capital Budapest has symbolic significance for Ukraine: it was there in 1994 that the Budapest Memorandum was signed, according to which Ukraine renounced nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States, and Great Britain. However, Russia violated these obligations by occupying Crimea in 2014, starting a war in Donbas, and in 2022 – launching a full-scale invasion.

Despite such historical sensitivity of the place, the official reaction of the White House turned out to be unexpectedly dismissive. When HuffPost asked who exactly proposed holding the meeting in Budapest, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied to the journalist: "Your mom did."

And White House Communications Director Steven Cheung added even more briefly a minute later: "Your mom."

