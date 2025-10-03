$41.220.08
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The White House has prepared a list of agencies where mass layoffs will occur due to the shutdown.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The White House plans to release a list of agencies where large-scale layoffs of civil servants will take place, according to CNN. The reason for the cuts is a mismatch with the president's priorities and the policy of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The White House has prepared a list of agencies where large-scale layoffs of civil servants are planned and intends to release it soon. This is reported by CNN with reference to White House officials, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the officials said: "We can announce a reduction in force (RIF) tomorrow, Saturday, or Sunday."

Although the final details are still being ironed out, the core list of agencies was prepared by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in conjunction with the relevant agencies.

Trump, Vance, and Republicans blame Democrats for potential US shutdown30.09.25, 08:39 • 2912 views

President Donald Trump met with OMB Director Russell Vought, which he announced on Truth Social. According to him, they will determine "which of the many pro-Democrat agencies" they plan to cut, "and whether these cuts will be temporary or permanent."

According to CNN, some of these agencies came under fire due to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, but the main reason was that the administration considers them not to align with the president's priorities.

We are looking at agencies that do not align with the president's values and that we believe are a waste of taxpayer money.

- White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Recall

The United States government officially announced a shutdown after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.

"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine01.10.25, 16:16 • 30650 views

