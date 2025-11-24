Kyiv and Washington have several disagreements on the plan to end the war - White House
Kyiv • UNN
According to Karoline Leavitt, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva were productive, but several points of disagreement remain. A meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy is not planned for this week.
Several disagreements remain between Kyiv and Washington regarding the plan to end the war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt following negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Details
According to her, the current negotiations were productive, but several points of disagreement remain. At the same time, she said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not planned for this week.
There is a sense of urgency. The President wants this deal to be done and this war to end. ... Trump is putting a lot of pressure on both leaders
She added that the revised plan would need to be presented to the Russians again.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the negotiations in Geneva regarding US President Donald Trump's peace plan. According to him, there is still work to be done on the final text of the document.
