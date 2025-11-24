$42.270.11
Kyiv and Washington have several disagreements on the plan to end the war - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

According to Karoline Leavitt, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva were productive, but several points of disagreement remain. A meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy is not planned for this week.

Kyiv and Washington have several disagreements on the plan to end the war - White House

Several disagreements remain between Kyiv and Washington regarding the plan to end the war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt following negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to her, the current negotiations were productive, but several points of disagreement remain. At the same time, she said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not planned for this week.

There is a sense of urgency. The President wants this deal to be done and this war to end. ... Trump is putting a lot of pressure on both leaders

- Leavitt said.

She added that the revised plan would need to be presented to the Russians again.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the negotiations in Geneva regarding US President Donald Trump's peace plan. According to him, there is still work to be done on the final text of the document.

Sergiy Kyslytsya revealed the secrecy of the new peace agreement discussed in Geneva24.11.25, 22:15 • 1664 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

