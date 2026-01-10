$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 28093 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 29054 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 29178 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 24541 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21012 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 15299 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13731 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 10019 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13554 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Defense Forces neutralized 94 enemy UAVs during night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

On the night of January 10, 2026, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 121 drones. The Defense Forces destroyed 94 enemy UAVs, 80 of which were Shahed attack drones.

Defense Forces neutralized 94 enemy UAVs during night attack

On the night of January 10, 2026, Russian occupation forces launched another combined attack on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy used one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 attack drones of various types, including Shaheds, Geraniums, and other drones. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

Air defense was provided by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups. As of 08:30, the downing or suppression of 94 enemy UAVs in the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country has been confirmed. About 80 of the drones involved were attack Shaheds.

Consequences of hits

Despite the active work of air defense, a ballistic missile and 27 attack drones hit 15 different locations. The fall of debris from a downed target was also recorded in one place.

The Air Force warns that as of this morning, the attack is ongoing - several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace. Residents are urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given. 

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander