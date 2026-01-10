Defense Forces neutralized 94 enemy UAVs during night attack

On the night of January 10, 2026, Russian occupation forces launched another combined attack on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy used one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 attack drones of various types, including Shaheds, Geraniums, and other drones. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

Air defense was provided by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups. As of 08:30, the downing or suppression of 94 enemy UAVs in the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country has been confirmed. About 80 of the drones involved were attack Shaheds.

Consequences of hits

Despite the active work of air defense, a ballistic missile and 27 attack drones hit 15 different locations. The fall of debris from a downed target was also recorded in one place.

The Air Force warns that as of this morning, the attack is ongoing - several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace. Residents are urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, fires and power outages in cities