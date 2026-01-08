Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 17 injured reported

As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured, including three children and 8 women. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

"In the evening, there was a combined missile and drone attack on our city. Two "Iskander-M" missiles hit a residential area. As of now, 17 people have been injured by the enemy shelling. Among them are three children and 8 women. 15 injured people are currently in city hospitals. One man is in serious condition, another is in extremely serious condition. The others are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all of them and fighting for their lives," Vilkul said.

According to him, a search and rescue operation is underway. All necessary emergency and utility services are working at the scene.

According to current information, 29 multi-story buildings have been damaged, about ten of them very seriously, and one of the buildings has been practically destroyed. Up to 10 businesses and cars have also been damaged. In addition to residential buildings, an infrastructure facility was also hit.

As of now, 115,823 subscribers are without electricity, while half an hour ago 161,000 were disconnected - 45,177 were switched to other lines.

Regarding water supply. Half of the city is on generators, we are maintaining the system, but the pressure will be lower. 4 large boiler houses are without electricity - this is about 1400 houses. The PivdHZK boiler house is working, we plan to restore heat supply to all 335 houses by morning. - said Vilkul.

