"Mini-earthquake" from a missile strike could cause the protective sarcophagus at Chornobyl NPP to collapse - station director

Another Russian shelling could lead to the destruction of the internal radiation shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The plant's director, Serhiy Tarakanov, told AFP that after the outer shell was damaged earlier this year, the facility remains critically vulnerable. This is reported by UNN.

The main danger lies in the physical detonation of heavy missiles near the facility. According to the plant's management, even an indirect ballistic hit can cause seismic vibrations that the old Sarcophagus may not withstand.

If a missile or drone hits it directly, or even if, for example, an "Iskander" falls somewhere nearby, God forbid, it will cause a mini-earthquake in the area. – Tarakanov told AFP.

The plant's director emphasized that the "Iskander" ballistic systems are designed to destroy bunkers, so their use near the exclusion zone is a critical risk.

No one can guarantee that the shelter will remain standing after that. This is the main threat. – he added.

Condition of protective structures after attacks

Currently, the New Safe Confinement already has serious damage as a result of a Russian drone attack in February 2025. At that time, a large-scale fire broke out, damaging the outer casing. Although the IAEA confirmed the stability of the load-bearing structures, technically the facility no longer performs all radiation isolation tasks.

Our protective structure has lost some of its main functions. And we understand that it will take us at least three to four years to restore these functions. – Tarakanov added.

Despite the presence of more than 300 small holes in the structure, which appeared during the extinguishing of the fire, the radiation background at the facility currently remains within normal limits. The largest hole from the drone hit has now been covered with a temporary protective screen.

