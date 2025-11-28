Kyiv-controlled Ukrainian NPPs returned to normal electricity production after Russian attacks - IAEA

At three nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which are under Kyiv's control – Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukrainian – electricity production has returned to normal after last week's Russian military attacks on the power grid. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), informs UNN.

They note that almost all power units are now operating at full capacity, with only one unit remaining at reduced capacity. In addition, all high-voltage power lines that were damaged during the attacks have been restored.

At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA staff present at the plant report daily military activity, often very close to the plant. On some days, the team reported hearing explosions and gunfire approximately 20 times. - stated the Agency.

The IAEA also reported that this week it sent additional personnel to the Chornobyl NPP to conduct a comprehensive safety assessment of the damaged New Safe Confinement after a drone strike last February.

Recently, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP needs a special status and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

