Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA

Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants lost connection to high-voltage power lines after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on November 19, according to the IAEA report, writes UNN.

Details

On November 19, "the unstable nuclear safety situation during the conflict was highlighted at three operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine, when four of the nine reactors reduced their power after attacks that further destabilized the power grid," the IAEA reported.

"Two of these NPPs - Khmelnytskyi and Rivne - had already reduced electricity generation due to military actions earlier this month." On November 19, "both stations further reduced production after each of them lost connection to one of the high-voltage power lines," the IAEA indicated.

"The country's third operating NPP, South Ukraine, also lost connection to a high-voltage power line. The station reported detecting 11 drones overnight one kilometer from the site," the IAEA noted.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP is not the only station affected by power grid instability. Military actions continue to affect the energy system throughout Ukraine," Director General Rafael Grossi said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

