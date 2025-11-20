Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA

$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 3402 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26502 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 24746 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 22972 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23365 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 38762 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37623 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20046 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18519 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 24163 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 20851 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 34624 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 17349 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 14864 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14856 views

Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage power lines after a massive Russian attack on November 19. Four of the nine reactors reduced their power output due to grid destabilization.

Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA

Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants lost connection to high-voltage power lines after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on November 19, according to the IAEA report, writes UNN.

Details

On November 19, "the unstable nuclear safety situation during the conflict was highlighted at three operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine, when four of the nine reactors reduced their power after attacks that further destabilized the power grid," the IAEA reported.

"Two of these NPPs - Khmelnytskyi and Rivne - had already reduced electricity generation due to military actions earlier this month." On November 19, "both stations further reduced production after each of them lost connection to one of the high-voltage power lines," the IAEA indicated.

"The country's third operating NPP, South Ukraine, also lost connection to a high-voltage power line. The station reported detecting 11 drones overnight one kilometer from the site," the IAEA noted.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP is not the only station affected by power grid instability. Military actions continue to affect the energy system throughout Ukraine," Director General Rafael Grossi said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo19.11.25, 15:20 • 18244 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine